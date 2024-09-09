Choreo LLC Has $125.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $125,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,548,000 after buying an additional 49,428 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,325,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,294,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.45 and a 200 day moving average of $252.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

