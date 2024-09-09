Choreo LLC Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 111.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,064 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

