Choreo LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $34,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 313,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 23,913 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,122.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day moving average is $156.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.