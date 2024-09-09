Choreo LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after buying an additional 222,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.