Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.

CHH stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

