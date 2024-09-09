China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of CGA opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.51. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

