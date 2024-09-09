Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.45.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

