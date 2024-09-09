Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 7.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $476.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The firm has a market cap of $439.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

