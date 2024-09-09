Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 83610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Century Lithium Trading Down 5.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$37.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46.
Insider Transactions at Century Lithium
In other news, Director Donald George Myers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
