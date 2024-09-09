Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

