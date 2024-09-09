CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Trading Down 3.9%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.61 and last traded at $66.01. Approximately 123,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 311,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBZ. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

CBIZ Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.92.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CBIZ by 309.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,606,000 after buying an additional 2,364,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,850,000 after buying an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,590,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

