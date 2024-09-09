Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $399.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $336.31.

CAT stock opened at $329.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.63. The stock has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

