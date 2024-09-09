Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Cap of $139.41 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Casper has a total market cap of $139.41 million and $4.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,889,662,623 coins and its circulating supply is 12,287,134,621 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,888,145,201 with 12,285,688,131 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01129605 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $2,680,107.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

