CashBackPro (CBP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,318.93

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $6.62 million and $7,318.93 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,930.23 or 1.00056265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06913295 USD and is down -19.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $9,278.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

