CashBackPro (CBP) Price Reaches $0.0731 on Top Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $4,492.68 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013355 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,167.85 or 1.00029713 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007925 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.07318636 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,321.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

