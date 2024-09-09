Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$147.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.11.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$156.00 on Wednesday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$126.25 and a 12-month high of C$158.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$145.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$139.43. The stock has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

