California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRC. Bank of America raised California Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CRC stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. California Resources has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.41%.

In other California Resources news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other California Resources news, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christian S. Kendall purchased 20,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 432,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $4,847,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 497.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after purchasing an additional 190,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

