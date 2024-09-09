Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,378,000 after acquiring an additional 234,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $538,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,930,000 after purchasing an additional 182,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

