Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

QUAL opened at $170.66 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.79.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

