Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,676 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $167.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

