Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $75,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $168.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

