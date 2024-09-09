Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces — Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of RA opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

