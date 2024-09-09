Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces — Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of RA opened at $13.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $13.48.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
