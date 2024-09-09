Brokerages Set Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) PT at $9.00

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $7,643,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $7,082,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $3,462,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 125.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 743,499 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

