Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) PT at $19.85

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JWN. Barclays upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.61. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

