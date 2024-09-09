Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) PT at $512.09

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $510.88.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE MA opened at $476.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,054,931 shares of company stock valued at $480,677,932. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

