Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $25.04

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.04.

COLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,152,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3,245.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 864,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after buying an additional 838,762 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,468,000 after buying an additional 788,383 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,809,000 after buying an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $23.64 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $472.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

