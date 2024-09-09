Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) PT at $76.25

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE KMX opened at $79.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 78.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

