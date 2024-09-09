Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Brighthouse Financial worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3,362.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 158,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 153,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,072 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,358.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,248. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF opened at $42.26 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

