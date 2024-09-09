BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on RB Global (NYSE:RBA)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBA. Bank of America lifted their price target on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.19.

Shares of RBA opened at $82.66 on Thursday. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $241,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,881,000 after acquiring an additional 168,945 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its position in shares of RB Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 32,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in RB Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

