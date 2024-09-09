Blast Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Blast token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Blast has a total market capitalization of $170.68 million and approximately $30.18 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blast alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000116 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,841,764,376 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,824,811,913.749363 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00823825 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $27,393,275.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.