Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Ventum Financial Analysts

Ventum Financial set a C$6.50 price target on Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLN. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:BLN opened at C$4.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.89. The stock has a market cap of C$252.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$2.77 and a 12-month high of C$4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

