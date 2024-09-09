BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $877.53 million and approximately $32.20 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000091 USD and is up 15.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $62,810,099.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

