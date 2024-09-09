BitShares Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21,849.39 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. BitShares has a total market cap of $5.01 million and $21,849.39 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

