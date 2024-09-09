BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,013,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 693,292 shares.The stock last traded at $99.73 and had previously closed at $89.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

BioNTech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

