BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.10.

BMRN stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,378,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

