Bicara Therapeutics (BCAX) Announces September 13th IPO

Bicara Therapeutics (BCAX) plans to raise $201 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, September 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 11,800,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $782.4 million.

Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, Cantor and Stifel acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Bicara Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting head and neck squamous cell cancer with our leading drug candidate, ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody to target solid tumors. (Incorporated in Delaware) We are evaluating ficerafusp alfa in an ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trial in the U.S. to treat patients with head and neck squamous cell cancer. We plan to start a Phase 2/3 trial late in the fourth quarter of 2024 or early in the first quarter of 2025 to evaluate ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab as a first-line therapy in recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell cancer, excluding patients associated with HPV infection or HPV-positive patients, with oropharyngeal squamous cell cancer. We also believe ficerafusp alfa has the potential to provide meaningful clinical benefit in other solid tumors where there is a strong biologic rationale for the dual inhibition of both EGFR andÂ TGF-b, such as colorectal cancer and other squamous cell carcinomas which typically overexpress EGFR andÂ TGF-bÂ pathways. We have demonstrated preliminary activity of ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab or as a monotherapy across several squamous cell carcinomas, including cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, or CSCC. Within our Phase 1/1b dose expansion cohorts conducted in the U.S. and Canada, we have observed to date a preliminary 42% (5/12) ORR with ficerafusp alfa monotherapy in relapsed and/or refractory CSCC patients. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024.Â (Note: Bicara Therapeutics filed an S-1/A on Sept. 6, 2024, and disclosed terms for its IPO: The company is offering 11.77 million shares (11,765,000 shares) at a price range of $16.00 to $18.00 to raise $200.01 million ($200,005,000) – if priced at the $17.00 mid-point of its range. Background – S-1 Filing: Bicara Therapeutics filed its S-1 for its IPO on Aug. 22, 2024, without disclosing the terms for the IPO; estimated IPO proceeds are up to $200 million. Background: Bicara Therapeutics submitted its confidential IPO documents to the SEC on June 10, 2024.) “.

Bicara Therapeutics was founded in 2020 and has 32 employees. The company is located at 116 Huntington Avenue, Suite 703, Boston, MA 02116 and can be reached via phone at (617)-468-4219 or on the web at http://www.bicara.com/.

