Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,360 ($17.88) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.72) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.93) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,438 ($18.91).

Shares of BA stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,294 ($17.02). 3,178,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 968.60 ($12.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.61). The stock has a market cap of £39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,156.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,296.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,320.30.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

