Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $111.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $99.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Belden has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $108.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,444.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $658,615.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,001.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,744 shares of company stock worth $1,251,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Belden by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 53,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Belden by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,113,000 after purchasing an additional 149,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Belden by 1,724.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 98,503 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

