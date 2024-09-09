Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $76.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $799.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bel Fuse by 373.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

