Barclays Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $19.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BASE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.93.

Shares of BASE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,536,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $668,568. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP raised its stake in Couchbase by 9.4% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Couchbase by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,762,000 after acquiring an additional 118,372 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 18.1% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 123,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $9,059,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

