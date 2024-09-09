Barclays Raises Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $32.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,553,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,958,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,553,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,958,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,130,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,323,958.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 892,310 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,087. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.