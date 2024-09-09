Barclays Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $67.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $51.16 on Thursday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

