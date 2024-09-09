Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $457.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.86%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bar Harbor Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

