Bank of America Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target to $20.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.70.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.