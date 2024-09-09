Baker Boyer National Bank Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 157,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $678,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

IBM opened at $200.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.52 and its 200-day moving average is $182.52. The company has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

