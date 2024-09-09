Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AX opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.40. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $79.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.