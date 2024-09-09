Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.05

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.05 and last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 65357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. Atkore had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.98%.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

