Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £151.29 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 369 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £151.29 ($198.93).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of Assura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($123,450.73).

On Friday, July 5th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 357 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($197.16).

Assura Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 40.72 ($0.54) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.42. Assura Plc has a one year low of GBX 37.54 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 49.18 ($0.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,088.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Assura Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Assura’s payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

