Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 45,752 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 308.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $230.63 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.43 and its 200-day moving average is $215.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

