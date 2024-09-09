ASD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $24.46 million and $1.39 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009132 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,686.75 or 1.00054843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03635683 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,331,304.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

